|
|
Donald Gasper Sr., 82, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Born in Mountain Top, he was the son of the late George and Sophie Wanta Gasper. Donald served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in Hawaii. Prior to retiring, he worked for Dana Perfume Company for 35 years.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were sisters Betty, Emily, Mary and Dorothy; and brothers, George, Tom, Walter and Jack.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Gittens Gasper; a son Donald Jr.; daughters, Donna Dewald and husband, David; and Michele Eroh and husband, Brian, all of Mountain Top; grandchildren, Christy, Mary and Jacob Eroh and Drake and Derick Dewald; a brother, Robert, Mountain Top; and sister, Ruth Ritz, Ashley and Ann Roskowski, Florida.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Interment will follow in Albert Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 16, 2019