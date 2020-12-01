Home



Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Donald George "Batman" Steltz

Donald George "Batman" Steltz, 81, of Sweet Valley, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on April 5, 1939, and was the son of the late George Jr. and Dorothy Hackling Steltz.

Donald graduated from Lake Noxen High School, Class of 1957. He then married his wife, the former Judith Evans, on March 14, 1958. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from the IBEW Local Union 163, Wilkes-Barre. Donald was a member of the Rattlesnake Rod and Gun Club and was an avid outdoorsman and beloved family member.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Judith Evans; son, Steven Steltz and wife, Bethann; and George Steltz and his former wife, Karen Sue Steltz; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

A private interment will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


