Donald H. Linker Obituary
Donald H. Linker of Wilkes-Barre passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born July 23, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Henry and Catherine Hogan Linker.

Donald served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1957, and was employed as a pipe insulator for the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Worker's Union, Local 38, Wilkes-Barre.

Don had a special devotion to his church, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre. He volunteered his time to care for and maintain the church and grounds.

He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop William J. Hafey ASM 925, Wilkes-Barre; past Faithful Navigator and former District Deputy for the Pennsylvania State Knights of Columbus Council; and the International Order of Alhambra.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jeanne, on Jan. 21, 2018; twin brother, Delbert; brothers, William and Henry; and sisters, Charlotte Banta; and Marilyn Klack.

Surviving are his brother, Joseph Linker, Kingston; sisters, Janet Yourglivch, Wilkes-Barre; and Denise DeLong and her husband, Larry, Montrose; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 9, 2020
