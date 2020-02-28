|
|
Donald M. George Sr., 91, of Avoca, passed away Monday Feb. 24, 2020, at the home of his daughter, in Spring City.
He was born in Avoca on Aug. 12, 1928, and was the son of the late David and Mildred Clifford George.
Donald was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. He attended Avoca High School and retired with over 60 years of employment from LaBarre Printing Company, West Pittston. He was a member of the Avoca Jolly Boys, the Avoca Lions Club and served as a past Avoca Borough Council president. He enjoyed his many trips to Atlantic City, playing the card game of Pitch but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his loving family.
Donnie, also know as "The Chief," reigned supreme on Grove Street where he lived out most of his adult life. Absent his presence on the front porch, Grove Street will not be the same. He was known for his friendliness and genuine interest in his neighbors, their children and grandchildren as they grew through various ages and stages of life. He was a vital force and a constant presence. Most notable are the years when he sat daily on the porch through the warmer seasons with his companion, his dog, Sparkles.
Donnie shared his home and his life for many years with his recently deceased son, Walter, affectionately known as "Bubby." It is of great solace to know that he is reunited with his son in the heavens and perhaps even dancing once again with his beloved wife of long ago, Midge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Odgers George, on Jan. 28, 1975; his son, Walter George; and siblings, Joseph George; Thomas George; Mary Ann Sowa; David George; and Martin George.
Donald is survived by his wife, Wendy Andrews George; his children, Donna and her husband, Jeff Gavlick, Robbinsville, N.J.; Donald M. George Jr. and wife, Dana, Hamilton, N.J.; Katherine and husband, Michael Voetelink, Spring City; and Kristin and her husband, William Jirak, Aston. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Deanna and Elena Gavlick; Aiden and Vivian George; Alexis and Chase Voetelink; and Billy, Ashley and Kelsey Jirak; his sister, Theresa Marie Pollard, Inkerman; brothers, Michael and his wife, Kay George, Avoca; and Ned George, Avoca; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Interment will be held in Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greaer Pittston Little League, 700 Mill St., Avoca, PA 18641; or to the Avoca Fire and Ambulance Association, 740 Main St., Avoca, PA 18641.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 28, 2020