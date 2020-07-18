Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Church Corpus Christi Parish
State Route 92
Harding, PA
View Map
Donald Martin Obituary

Donald Martin, 56, of Harding, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Regional Hospital, Scranton.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late John Martin and Mary Frances Bertram Martin, his surviving mother.

He was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School, Class of 1981, and was a member of Corpus Christi Parish.

Donald worked at Medico Industries and Pope and Talbot.

He was an avid Raiders fan and loved his trips to Canada, fishing with his family, playing cards and darts in his dart leagues, especially at Mama Nick's Bar when it was open in Exeter. He also loved his nephews and nieces and great nephews.

Donald, besides his mother, Mary Frances Martin, is survived by his brothers, Brian and wife, Kathy, Kingston; Scott and wife, Shelby, Exeter; sister, Tracy and wife, Amanda, Harding; nieces, Nicole Cuevas; Chelse Martin; Ashley Whittle; Alyssa Whittle; nephews, Eric Martin; Justin Martin; great-nephews; Julius, Jacob and Mason; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Redeemer Church Corpus Christi Parish, state Route 92, Harding.

Interment will be in Mountain View Burial Park, Harding.

There are no calling hours.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Blue Chip Animal Rescue, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612, in Donald's name.

Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.


