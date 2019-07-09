Donald P. Kemp, 49, of Hanover Twp., passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre after a lengthy two-year battle with cancer.



He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 19, 1969, the son of Ruth Chabin Kemp and the late Donald F. Kemp.



He was a member of the graduating class of 1987 of the Greater Nanticoke Area High School. Donald was employed as a dispatcher by Mid-State Lumber.



He was an avid fishermen, and a die-hard Yankees fan and enjoyed gardening. Most of all he loved spending time with his precious son, Evan.



Surviving besides his mother, Ruth Chabin Kemp, are his wife of 10 years, the former Christine Deininger Kemp; son, Evan Kemp; brothers, John Kemp and his wife. Michelle; Patrick Kemp and his fiancée, Lesley Locasio; several aunts and uncles survive, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Joseph Long. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 9, 2019