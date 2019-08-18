Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church,
16 Second St
Harveys Lake, PA
Donald P. "Hambone" Marx Sr.

Donald P. "Hambone" Marx Sr. Obituary
Donald P. Marx Sr., "Hambone", 86, of Harveys Lake, Wilkes-Barre, and the Villages, Fla., passed away Thursday evening in the Inpatient unit of Geisinger Residential Hospice, South Wilkes-Barre surrounded by family.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, on May 23, 1933, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Hayes Marx. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Donald attended GAR Memorial High School. He and his wife, Lorraine Marx were the founders of Marx Sheet Metal Inc., Donald continued as an owner and CEO of Marx Sheet Metal & Mechanical Inc. of Wilkes-Barre, and Halo / Marx Sheet Metal of Northern New Jersey. He served as a board member and past president of the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors National Association of NEPA, a board member of the Mechanical Contractors of Association of America, board member and two-time past president of the Harvey's Lake Protective Association, past member of the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club, and was a member of the American Legion Post 0967 of Harvey's Lake and the Lady Lake American Legion Post 347 of Lady Lake, Fla. Donald was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake and former member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre. Donald was also a proud 50-plus year member of Sheet Metal Local Union No. 44 of NEPA. Donald was an active member of the GAR Memorial Class of 1952.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Lynch Marx; sons, Donald Jr., Ronald; a brother, Joseph; sisters, Dolores Russell; Mary Ejsmont, and great-granddaughter, Maya Marx.

Surviving are his sons, Thomas and his wife, Nancy, Plains Twp.; Joseph and his wife, Angie, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Thomas Marx Jr. and his wife, Sharon; Jason Marx and his wife, Stacie, Ryan Marx and his wife, Kristin, Lehman Twp.; Mandy, Brandon, Jenna, and Mackenzie Marx; great-grandchildren, Kassie, Kelsie, Karlie, Kenzie, Thomas, Daniel, Kaytie, Jaxon, Jace, Hailey, Kaitlyn, Tryston, Amirah and Hunter; numerous nieces and nephews; and his companion of many years, Mary Brostoski.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, 16 2nd St., Harveys Lake. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

His love of Harvey's Lake, Boating, Dancing, Laughter and Harrassing those around him was only surpassed by his love for his family and helping others.

The family would also like to take this time to express their overwhelming appreciation to a very dear family friend, Debbie Owen, for the unending care, devotion and love that was given to Don during last years.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Donald's memory to Our Lady of Victory Church, 16 2nd Street, Harvey's Lake PA 18618, or The , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Online condolences may be made by visiting Donald's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 18, 2019
