Donald Sampson Myers Sr., 79, of Mountain Top and Shavertown, and formerly of Spring Hill, Fla., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, surrounded by his family at The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born July 1, 1940, in Wapwallopen, he was a son of the late Sampson and Blanche Heller Myers.
Donny was a graduate of Wright Twp., High School, Mountain Top. He retired from HPG International but was a very skilled mason who erected many buildings and other structures throughout the Mountain Top area.
Donny was a U.S. Army veteran and his bravery during the Vietnam War earned him a Bronze Medal and merits of commendation. He was honorably discharged attaining the rank of staff sargent. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 781, Mountain Top.
Donny was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and family trips to Ontario, Canada. He also enjoyed golfing and racing with his son. His favorite pastime was sitting by the fire and camping in his RV.
Donny loved life and people. He had an enormous heart and would help anyone in need. He had an infectious smile and made everyone he met feel like an important friend. People always looked forward to seeing Donny and he will be greatly missed.
Donny was a faithful servant to Jesus and was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Dorrance Twp., and attended services at Valley View Union Chapel, Larksville.
In addition to his parents, Donny was preceded in death by wife, Earlene; brother, David Myers; and his companion, Adele Majewski.
Donny will be greatly missed by his children, daughter, Joy Hughes and her husband, David, Shavertown; and son, Donald Myers Jr., Dorrance Twp.; and daughter, Dawn Lynn Myers; his four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top. Interment will follow in Emmanuel Cemetery, Dorrance Twp. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Meadows Nursing and Rehab Center, 4 E. Center Hill Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 10, 2020