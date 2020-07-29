Home

H Merritt Hughes Funeral Home Inc
451 N Main St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18705
(570) 823-6511
Donald T. Tyson Jr. Obituary

Donald T. Tyson Jr., 63, of Plains Twp., passed away peacefully Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Donald Tyson and Regina O'Brien. He was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, and earned a Certificate of Culinary Arts from Luzerne County Community College.

After school, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He returned home and had worked with Martz Trailways for many years and later Servpro, Hanover Twp., helping people in their time of need.

He was an avid sports fan, he especially loved his Steelers football every Sunday.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Gary Olowiany; and his dog, Harley.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Linda; children, Christina; Donald Tyson III and wife, Adiel; and Nichole Duden; stepdaughter, Kelly Olver and husband, Adam; grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; sisters; Nancy Margavage and husband, Bruce; Donna Tyson; Cheryl Fassl and husband, Robert; Mary June Rustay and husband, Robert; brothers, John Tyson and wife, Kerry; Robert Tyson; stepbrothers, Gerald Olowiany; and Steven Olowiany; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 451 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.


