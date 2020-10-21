Home

Donald Thomas "Itchy" Weaver

Donald Thomas "Itchy" Weaver, 86, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on April 25, 1934, he was the son of the late Warren and Lillian Thomas Weaver. Donald attended Meyers High School. After high school, Donald enlisted in the Army as a medic overseas in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1962. After service, Donald was employed by Hotel Sterling as a maître D. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Fox Hill Country Club as a mixologist for 25 years. Donald was a member of AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Twp.

Donald was known affectionately to all of his friends as Itchy. He loved watching his favorite football team, the Steelers, and golf. He was best known for his ability to make you laugh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Warren, Jack, David and Robert; sisters, Elizabeth Knight; and Shirley Weaver.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Sylvia and her husband, Jerry Havard, with whom he resided with; son, Mark and his wife, Janice Weaver; grandchildren, Jeff Weaver; Samantha Havard; and Debi Weaver; great-granddaughter, Kylie Krashnack; and sister, Nancy Burke.

Funeral service will be held at noon Friday from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains.

Interment will be Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.


