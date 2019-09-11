Home

Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel in Mt. Olivet Cemetery
612 Mt. Olivet Road
Wyoming, PA
View Map
Donald Thompson Obituary
Donald Thompson, 77, of Jackson Twp., passed away at his home Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 27, 1942, he was the son of the late Harold and Edith Thompson.

Don graduated from Lake-Lehman High School in 1960 and joined the National Guard, where he was stationed in Fort Sill, Okla.

Don was employed as a truck driver by ACME Markets until he retired in 1992. He was a boy scout leader, car enthusiast and former member of the corvette club. He loved spending time at home with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Sholtis Thompson.

Surviving are his daughter, Kelly Stepanski and husband, Thomas; son, Donald Jr. and wife, Margaret; daughter, Denise DuBois and husband, Bryon; grandchildren, Stanley Brudnicki, Chad Brudnicki, TJ Stepanski, Job Stepanski, Ethan DuBois, Lilli Stepanski, Jake DuBois and Donald Thompson III; great-grandchildren, Liam and Landon Brudnicki; brother, Robert Thompson; and sister, Nancy Swartz.

All are invited to attend funeral services to be held at 2 p.m. Friday in Chapel in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 612 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 11, 2019
