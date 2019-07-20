Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
View Map
Donald W. Kiefer


1952 - 2019
Donald W. Kiefer Obituary
Donald W. Kiefer, 66, of Loyalville, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born in Tunkhannock on Nov. 17, 1952, and was the son of the late Clifton and Evelyn Oakley Kiefer.

Donald attended Elk Lake High School and was a faithful employee at the T.J. Maxx Distribution Center for the last 15 years. He and his wife, Donna Petroski, were deeply dedicated to one another and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and just being together.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, John, Tom and Audley Kiefer.

In addition to his wife of 15 years, Donald is survived by daughters, Lisa Kiefer Penrith, Kimberly Houser (Corey), Lindsey Hartzell (Donny) and Kristi Shaw (fiancé, Jeffry Gilpin); brother, Jim Kiefer; sister, Karen Hagler; 10 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 6 p.m. from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Carol Folk, pastor of Loyalville United Methodist Church, officiating.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 613 Baltimore Drive # 3, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 20, 2019
