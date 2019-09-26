Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-3741
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
Donna Drummond Obituary
Donna Drummond, 63, of Anthracite Apartments and formerly of Washington Terrace, Hughestown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at her home, following a week-long illness.

Born in Pittston on June 19, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Naomi Frisbie Drummond.

She graduated from Pittston Area High School, Class of 1974, and was a life member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pittston.

Surviving at her brothers, Robert and his wife, Diane, Hazleton; Alan and his wife, MaryAnn, West Pittston; Richard and his wife, Tracy, Hughestown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.

Friends may call from 2 until the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations if desired may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9 Wood St., Pittston, PA 18640.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 26, 2019
