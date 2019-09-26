|
Donna J. Kiddish, 58, of Hanover Twp., died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at home. Her loving fiancé was Christopher Craig.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Joan Sulkowski VanFossen and stepdaughter of David VanFossen and attended Hanover High School.
Also surviving are her sons, Christopher O'Day and Camron; brother, Joseph Kiddish; grandchildren; cousins; and members of the Craig family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of Mass Saturday in the church.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions be made in Donna's honor to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 26, 2019