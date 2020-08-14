Home

Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-3400
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020
8:30 AM
Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
Donna Lynn Bevan Ferguson, 72, of Bennett Street, Luzerne, passed into the eternal light on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was one of 10 children born to the late Alfred and Ruth Eleanor Bevan, Plymouth.

Donna was employed by Leslie Fay and later became a home healthcare worker employed by Erwine Home Health and was currently working for Home Instead.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Tensa; and brothers, Alfred Bevan and Barry Bevan.

Donna is survived by her husband of 18 years, David; son, John Robert Bigger IV and his wife, Tara; brothers, Charles Wayne Bevan; Neil Bevan; Richard Thomas Bevan; sisters, Jean Hirshko; Penny Kratz; and Wendy Bevan; grandchildren, Mariah Yantz; Bailey Frazier; and husband, Shawn; Isabella and Joshua Bigger; Brookelynn and Hunter Bigger; great-grandsons, Colton and Tyler Frazier; nieces, Missy Bower and husband, Bob; and Amanda Santana and husband, Gilbert; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Ronald Cease officiating.

Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in her honor.

The family would like to thank all of her doctors that took care of her during her cancer battles.


