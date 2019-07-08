Donna M. Fleig, 57, of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday evening, July 6, 2019, at her home.



Born in the Hilldale section of Plains Twp., she was the daughter of Robert and Beatrice Gould Karavitch Sr. of Hilldale.



Donna was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was a homemaker all of her life.



She was a member of St. Casimir's Church, Pittston, until it closure and merger with St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston. Donna had a special place in her heart for rescuing and taking care of animals.



Surviving are her life partner of over 27 years, Jerome Petro, Plains Twp.; son, Timothy Fleig and his wife, Bobbi-Jo, Swoyersville; daughters, Amanda Gonzalez and her husband, Nicholas, Drums; and Jennifer Fleig, Larksville; grandchildren, Jonathan, Trinity and Peyton; sister, Sandy Casterlin, Plains Twp.; brothers, Robert Karavitch Jr., Ashley; and George Karavitch, Scranton; several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will be held in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Memorial Highway, Dallas. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made at www.whiskersworld.org in Donna's memory.



For information or to leave Donna's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 8, 2019