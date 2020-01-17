Home

POWERED BY

Services
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Mikulski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Mikulski


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. Mikulski Obituary
Donna M. Mikulski, 70, of Plymouth, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Dec. 28, 1949, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Henry Mikulski and Helen Ruddy Mikulski. Donna was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from King's College. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Custom Engineered Openings as an accounting manager.

Donna was selfless and enjoyed helping others. She cared for her late mother up until her passing, and then raised her sister, Desiree, and two nieces, Miranda and Jamie. She always supported her nieces in reaching their goals and was very proud of their accomplishments. Donna had a love for animals, with cats being her favorite.

Surviving are her sister, Desiree, Plymouth; nieces, Miranda and Jamie, Plymouth; and cousins.

Arrangements are by S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

To submit condolences to Donna's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -