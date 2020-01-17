|
Donna M. Mikulski, 70, of Plymouth, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Dec. 28, 1949, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Henry Mikulski and Helen Ruddy Mikulski. Donna was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from King's College. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Custom Engineered Openings as an accounting manager.
Donna was selfless and enjoyed helping others. She cared for her late mother up until her passing, and then raised her sister, Desiree, and two nieces, Miranda and Jamie. She always supported her nieces in reaching their goals and was very proud of their accomplishments. Donna had a love for animals, with cats being her favorite.
Surviving are her sister, Desiree, Plymouth; nieces, Miranda and Jamie, Plymouth; and cousins.
Arrangements are by S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 17, 2020