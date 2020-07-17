Home

Donna M. Miscavage, 66, of Wapwallopen, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Bertha J. Polto Ceppa. In her younger years, she was employed at the Quaker Oats Manufacturing Company, Mountain Top, and she had a passion for gardening, especially flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Miscavage.

She is survived by her cherished daughter, Lee Ann Mylet and her husband, Frank, Wapwallopen.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no public services.

Arrangements are by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 South Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com.


