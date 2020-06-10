Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Hando
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Marie Artmont Hando

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Marie Artmont Hando Obituary
Donna Marie Artmont Hando, 68, of Honea Path, S.C., passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in AnMed Hospital, Anderson, S.C.

Donna was born in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Dominick J. Artmont and Pauline Olshefski.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, U.S. Airforce Staff Sergeant, Donald D. Hando.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Hando Kubacki and Robert, Easley, S.C.; and Dawn Hando Pirkle and Shane, Ware Shoals, S.C. She is also survived by her mother, Pauline McCosky, Glen Lyon; a sister, Paula Welch, Liberty, S.C.; a brother, David Artmont; two grandchildren, Cody and Conner Pirkle; and her longtime partner, William G. Krause Jr., Honea Path, S.C. She also leaves behind her beloved kitty, Bella.

There will not be any services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar St., Clinton, SC 29325.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -