Donna Marie Artmont Hando, 68, of Honea Path, S.C., passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in AnMed Hospital, Anderson, S.C.
Donna was born in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Dominick J. Artmont and Pauline Olshefski.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, U.S. Airforce Staff Sergeant, Donald D. Hando.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Hando Kubacki and Robert, Easley, S.C.; and Dawn Hando Pirkle and Shane, Ware Shoals, S.C. She is also survived by her mother, Pauline McCosky, Glen Lyon; a sister, Paula Welch, Liberty, S.C.; a brother, David Artmont; two grandchildren, Cody and Conner Pirkle; and her longtime partner, William G. Krause Jr., Honea Path, S.C. She also leaves behind her beloved kitty, Bella.
There will not be any services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar St., Clinton, SC 29325.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2020