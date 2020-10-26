Home

Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Donna Marie Gashi

Donna Marie Gashi Obituary

Donna Marie Gashi, 59, of Harveys Lake, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Kingston on May 8, 1961, Donna was the daughter of Robert F. and Agnes Perconte Gashi of Wyoming.

Donna was previously employed by Offset Paperback, Dallas, for many years.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, Robert and Agnes Gashi, are her brother, Robert Forrest and his wife, Kim, Tunkhannock.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.


