Donna McCabe Shimkoski, 73, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Guardian Healthcare, after a long illness.
Born in Denver, Colo., on Aug. 16, 1946, she was a daughter of the late James and Loretta James McCabe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Shimkoski; and brother, James McCabe.
Prior to her illness, she was a home health aide for Allied Services.
Donna is survived by her brother, Ernie and his wife, Tisha McCabe; sister-in-law, Patricia McCabe; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary's Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Twp. Please go directly to the chapel if attending, there will be no calling hours.
Officiating will be the Rev. Joseph Kakareka of Holy Family Church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 8, 2019