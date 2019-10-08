Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Shimkoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna McCabe Shimkoski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna McCabe Shimkoski Obituary
Donna McCabe Shimkoski, 73, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Guardian Healthcare, after a long illness.

Born in Denver, Colo., on Aug. 16, 1946, she was a daughter of the late James and Loretta James McCabe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Shimkoski; and brother, James McCabe.

Prior to her illness, she was a home health aide for Allied Services.

Donna is survived by her brother, Ernie and his wife, Tisha McCabe; sister-in-law, Patricia McCabe; and several nieces and nephews.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary's Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Twp. Please go directly to the chapel if attending, there will be no calling hours.

Officiating will be the Rev. Joseph Kakareka of Holy Family Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.