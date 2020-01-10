|
Donna Nicheporchek Turner, 57, of Duryea, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer for the past year. Now that her fight is over, we pray she is at peace.
Born in Duryea on Dec. 1, 1962, she was the daughter of Mary Hoover Nicheporchek and the late Walter Nicheporchek.
She was a very hard worker, she would help anyone. She would give the shirt off her back. She was a great wife, mother, sister and most importantly, Nana. She loved spending time with her family, she loved yard sales, flea markets, Bingo, picnics and mostly loved going on camping trips with her family. Donna will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Jeff Shupp.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Michael Turner, Jenkins Twp.; daughter Tianna and husband, William Warrick, Avoca; son, Gerald and wife, Dominique Groom, Duryea; sister, Ester; and Richard Shoback, Duryea; brother, Michael and wife, Kathy Nicheporchek, Fla.; brother, Daniel Nicheporchek and fiancée, Debbie, Duryea. Also surviving is nephew, Jason Shupp, Md.; and one great-nephew and niece; and most importantly, her five grandbabies, whom she loved dearly.
A private memorial will be held at the family's convenience.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 10, 2020