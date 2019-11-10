|
Doris A. Thompson, 93, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The Cottages of New Lenox, New Lenox, Ill.
Born June 28, 1926, in Plymouth, Doris was a daughter of Walter and Helen Haines Carr.
She was raised in Plymouth, lived in the Wilkes-Barre/ Kingston area and Wyoming (Bunker Hill).
In recent years, Doris moved to Illinois to be closer to her family.
She enjoyed cooking and was a very good cook who would bake dozens of different cookies for her family during the holidays. She also enjoyed walking to keep fit, senior citizen bus trips, bingo, country music, and volunteering at her local senior citizens center.
Doris will be truly missed by her loving family.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Thompson; grandsons, Loren A. (Caitlin), and Ryan J. Thompson; sisters, Irene (late Walter) Litwin, Florida and Norma (Sam) Ayoub, Bloomsbury, NJ, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband, Loren W. Thompson, in 1993; and her son, Loren J. Thompson, in 2009.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Daniel J Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 10, 2019