Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church
1000 S. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris A. Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris A. Thompson Obituary
Doris A. Thompson, 93, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The Cottages of New Lenox, New Lenox, Ill.

Born June 28, 1926, in Plymouth, Doris was a daughter of Walter and Helen Haines Carr.

She was raised in Plymouth, lived in the Wilkes-Barre/ Kingston area and Wyoming (Bunker Hill).

In recent years, Doris moved to Illinois to be closer to her family.

She enjoyed cooking and was a very good cook who would bake dozens of different cookies for her family during the holidays. She also enjoyed walking to keep fit, senior citizen bus trips, bingo, country music, and volunteering at her local senior citizens center. 

Doris will be truly missed by her loving family.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Thompson; grandsons, Loren A. (Caitlin), and Ryan J. Thompson; sisters, Irene (late Walter) Litwin, Florida and Norma (Sam) Ayoub, Bloomsbury, NJ, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband, Loren W. Thompson, in 1993; and her son, Loren J. Thompson, in 2009.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Daniel J Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -