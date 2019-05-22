Doris Cary Oakley, 60, of Pittston, passed away, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital from multiple health issues.
Born in Scranton, on July 26, 1958, she was the daughter of Doris Cary Ceselsky and the late Charles Cary. Doris graduated from Riverside High School and was a past member of the Full Gospel Chapel, Avoca.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Oakley, June 9, 2018; and her sister, Sharon Barlow, Nov. 20, 2011.
Doris is survived by her mother, Doris; her sons, Joseph and Jared Pradel; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Suzy Cary; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and John Stefanelli; brother-in-law, Bob Barlow; grandsons, Tyler, Joseph, Robert, Connor and Bret; a nephew; and several nieces.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 22, 2019