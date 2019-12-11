Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andre Bessette Parish
668 N. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Doris H. Rishty

Doris H. Rishty Obituary
Doris H. Rishty, 93, of Bethesda, Md., passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Maryland.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Alice Munley Hapeman. Doris moved to the Washington, D.C., area in 1952. She lived primarily in Chevy Chase, Md., for 20 years and later in Bethesda, Md.

She was an incredible business success, opening Careers by Holiday in D.C. in 1967, becoming the largest employment agency in D.C., and pioneered career placement, as well as the only female-owned and managed business of this type in town. She later established Monday Through Friday, a temporary employment placement company. She was the president of the National Employment Organization. Prior to that, she was an independent stage show producer, going to various Pennsylvania cities and solely put them together in every facet. She was the vice president of the North Shores Rehoboth Beach private community organization where she had an ocean front home.

Doris was completely dedicated to her very large family's well-being. She was a stunningly beautiful woman who had class, charm, style, sense of humor and always dressed to perfection. She had it all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Rishty; and brother, Paul Hapeman Jr.

Surviving are her sons, Michael Rishty, Rockville, Md.; Paul Rishty, Tampa, Fla.; and Joel Rishty, Oak Hill, Va.; grandchildren, Dana, Julie, Sarah, Alex and Abby; brother, Robert Hapeman, Wilkes-Barre; and nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Kenneth Seegar, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

For information or to leave Doris' family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 11, 2019
