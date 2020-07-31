Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Mae Catts Townsend

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Mae Catts Townsend Obituary

Doris Mae Catts Townsend, 97, of Mountain Top, formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was a graduate of P.S. DuPont High School and Goldey School. Doris had been a bookkeeper at Episcopal Diocese of Delaware for 22 years.

She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Talleyville, and served on the vestry, sang in the choir, was a member of the altar guild and Women of Grace. Doris was active in Claymont AARP. She loved gardening and reading. She was a strong advocate of animals, especially cats, dogs and birds, and also loved traveling.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Carlos L. Townsend; her daughter, Linda McNicholas and daughter-in-law, Lynn Townsend.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Beck (Jeffrey); her son, David Townsend; grandchildren, Drew (Jodi) and David (Carlee) Beck; Paige Mercer (Duane); Alex Townsend (Meredith); Cristina Squadnito (Jamin); and Lisa Mitchell (Chris); and nine great-grandchildren.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held in the future.

Burial will be private in Grace Episcopal Cemetery.

To send condolences, visit www.mccreryandharra.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -