Doris Kuznar Pace, 89, of Pittston, went into the hands of the Lord on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Wesley Village, Pittston.
Born July 19, 1930, in Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Rose Zawatski Kuznar.
Surviving are her daughters, Roseanne Pace, Pittston; and Doris and husband, Edward Herbert, Carlisle; son, Joseph Pace and wife, Monica, Exeter; granddaughters, Lindsey Herbert, Samantha Pace; and Marlena and husband, Ted Kerpovich; grandson, Andrew Herbert; great-grandchildren, Harmony Pace, Vyla Kerpovich and Melody Pace; sister, Ann Gmuca, Florida.
Also surviving are her friend, Shirley Antal; neighbors Joe Valkos and family and Richard Augustine and family, her loving neighbors and last but not least are her lifelong family friends, the Terrana family.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Pace; along with her two brothers, Larry Kuznar and Henry Roskey.
The family would like to give special thanks the staff of Wesley Village and Hospice of The Sacred Heart for their excellent care.
The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. from St. Joseph Marello Parish, William St., Pittston. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45 a.m. Friends may call from 8 a.m. to service time.
Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.
For information or to express your condolences to Doris's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 11, 2019