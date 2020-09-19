Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
1924 - 2020
Doris Walters Obituary

Doris Walters, 96 of Sweet Valley, formerly of Trucksville, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at home.

She was born in Easton on March 6, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Franklin and Bessie Olsen.

Doris attended Easton High School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Cross Creek Community Church, Trucksville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Robert Walters; and sister, Ida Stout.

Doris is survived by son, James Walters and wife, Marie, Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Cathleen Martin and her husband, Pastor Dave, Sweet Valley; and son, Timothy Walters of Noxen; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Dave Martin, pastor of Cross Creek Community Church, officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Memorial donations may be made to a .

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


