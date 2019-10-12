|
Dorothy A. Pribula, 93, of Exeter, died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by family and friends.
Her husband to whom she was wed for 45 years, Thomas A. Pribula, preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 1995. Her sister, Florence Weigand, also preceded her in death.
She was born in Exeter and was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna K. Borzik Smith.
She was a graduate of Exeter High School and was a retired seamstress having worked for Star Stitching, Exeter.
Mrs. Pribula was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter, and a member of the former St. John the Baptist Church, Pittston, until its closing
Surviving are her daughter, Karen Pribula Musloski and fiancée, WIlliam "Billy" Manganaro, Taylor; a son, Thomas A. and his wife, Judy Pribula, Dorrance.
She was very close with her grandsons, Michael Musloski and companion, Angel Salerno, Old Forge; Brian Musloski and his wife, Aubre, Avoca; granddaughter, Michelle Zerbe and her husband, Steve, Wernersville.
She had a special relationship with her great-granddaughter, Ava Musloski, who spent lots of time with her laughing and crying and who she loved dearly; great-grandsons, Brady Musloski, Michael Musloski; and great-granddaughter, Cecilia.
Special thank you goes to Samantha Tanski, aka Mary, who provided above and beyond care and love. Also thanks to her nephew, Patrick "P.J." Pribula, and his wife, Lisa, for all their help.
Thank you also to Hospice of the Sacred Heart Hospice and Dr. Scott Rieder for their exceptional care in the end.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.
The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.
Interment will be in St. John's Slovak Cemetery, Schooley Street, Exeter.
Relatives and friends are asked to go directly to the church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass Monday to share remembrances with the family.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 12, 2019