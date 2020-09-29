Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dankulich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Arlene Dankulich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Arlene Dankulich Obituary

Dorothy Arlene Dankulich, 76, of Wyoming, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her home.

Born in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Yasenchak Stash. She was educated in the Larksville schools.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; two sisters; and three brothers.

Surviving are a son, Andrew Shales, Woodstock, Ga.; and her brother, William Stash, Larksville; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

There will be no calling hours.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.metcalfeshaver.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -