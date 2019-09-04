|
|
Dorothy B. "Dottie" Grivner, 82, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 31, 2019, at Guardian Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Sheatown.
Born May 30, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Sydney and Viola Tabor Rogers.
She attended E.L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, until her senior year when the family moved to New Jersey, where she graduated from High School.
Dorothy's main interest in life was her home and family and for many years she was a loving foster parent for numerous children.
She was a member of Nebo Baptist Church, Nanticoke, and had a great love of animals, especially her poodles.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Raymond L. Fox Grivner, on Jan. 5, 2019; a grandson, Trevor, in December 2015; a great-granddaughter, Raelyn, in November 2016; and brothers, Robert and Donald Rogers.
Surviving are her children, Jeffrey Wren, Luzerne; Julie Wren, Nanticoke; and Tony Wren and wife, Terri, San Antonio, Texas; a stepdaughter, Gloria, New York; grandchildren, Richard, Andrew, Sydnei and Sunni Rae; great-grandchildren, Emilee, Kinley, R.J., Graeson, Maddox, Aspen and Alaiah; a sister-in-law, Karen Rogers, Santa Ana, Calif.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Timothy G. Hall, her pastor, officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Grivner's memory may be made to the , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
To leave condolences and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 4, 2019