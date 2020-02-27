|
|
Dorothy Benotsky Amos, 68, of Kingston, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by members of her loving family.
Born April 25, 1951, in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve Benotsky. Dorothy attended Edwardsville schools. She was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kingston. Dorothy worked 10 years as a housekeeper at Gus Genetti's and General Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Amos; sisters, Barbara Benotsky; and Jean Zim; and brother, Joseph Benotsky Jr.
Surviving are father of their children, Ralph Amos Jr.; sons, Sonny and wife, Bonnie, Exeter; Brian, Kingston; Tony and wife Amanda, Kingston; daughters, Bonnie Watkins, Shavertown; Jennifer and Lori, Edwardsville; her companion, Karl Besancon Sr.; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday from Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.
Interment will be private in St. Ignatius Church Cemetery, Pringle.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
For information visit www.russincares.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 27, 2020