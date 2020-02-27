Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards and Russin Funeral Home
717 Main Street
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-2741
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards and Russin Funeral Home
717 Main Street
Kingston, PA 18704
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:30 AM
Edwards and Russin Funeral Home
717 Main Street
Kingston, PA 18704
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
339 N. Maple Ave
Kingston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Amos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Benotsky Amos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Benotsky Amos Obituary
Dorothy Benotsky Amos, 68, of Kingston, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by members of her loving family.

Born April 25, 1951, in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve Benotsky. Dorothy attended Edwardsville schools. She was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kingston. Dorothy worked 10 years as a housekeeper at Gus Genetti's and General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Amos; sisters, Barbara Benotsky; and Jean Zim; and brother, Joseph Benotsky Jr.

Surviving are father of their children, Ralph Amos Jr.; sons, Sonny and wife, Bonnie, Exeter; Brian, Kingston; Tony and wife Amanda, Kingston; daughters, Bonnie Watkins, Shavertown; Jennifer and Lori, Edwardsville; her companion, Karl Besancon Sr.; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday from Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.

Interment will be private in St. Ignatius Church Cemetery, Pringle.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

For information visit www.russincares.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -