Service Information
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA
18707
(570)-474-6541
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
Mountain Top, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
Mountain Top, PA
Obituary
Dorothy "Sue" Bingham, 74, formerly of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 17, 2019, at The Corrigan House, Hazle Twp., where she had resided the past seven years.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Lewanowicz) Agonis.

Sue was a member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top.

She retired from Dana Perfume, Mountain Top, after 25 years of service. She was known as the voice of Dana by her co-workers.

Sue got great enjoyment from getting people to dance to the song "Mustang Sally," especially at her favorite restaurant, King's Pizzeria in Mountain Top, and her friends at The Corrigan House will miss her calling the bingo games.

Sue was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her ex-husband, Herman Bingham.

She is survived by her son, John Bingham and his wife, Julia, Tallahassee, Fla.; and Jesse Donahue and his family, her daughter, Nancy Weston and her husband, Jason, Conyngham; her sister, Nancy Cicero, Kingston; and her pride and joy, her grandson, Mason Weston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Jude Church, Mountain Top.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass in the church.

McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 19, 2019
