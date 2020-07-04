Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
Dorothy Bish Obituary

Dorothy Bish, 95, of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late George and Isabelle (Trusa) Gush. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1943. After high school, she entered the Navy and served during WWII.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center for 20 years. She was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth. She was a past commander of the Plymouth American Legion Post 463 and VFW Plymouth Memorial Post 1425 and served as the District 12 commander of the American Legion. She was also the Central Section chairperson for community services.

She was preceded in death by a brother, George Jr.; and sister, Isabelle Gush; son, Leonard Bish; and granddaughter, Christine Bish.

Surviving are children, Richard Bish, Kingston; Dorothyann Lapresi and her husband, Dominic, Rochester, N.Y.; Elmer Bish and his wife, Beth, Texas; George Bish, Chicago; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.

A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman Twp.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

For more information and to obtain live stream information, please visit www.metcalfeshaver.com.


