Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery
Edwardsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Chisarick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Chisarick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Chisarick Obituary

Dorothy Chisarick, 87, of Swoyersville, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Kingston, daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Bordash Domarasky. She was a graduate of Kingston High School and worked in the bakery department at the Acme Store at the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming for many years. She was also very involved with the Knights of Columbus, Luzerne. Dorothy was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Chisarick, in 1974; her longtime companion, Eugene McKeown; sisters, Mary, Anna, Elizabeth and Margaret; and brother, Michael.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Donna and her husband, Michael, Alpharetta, Ga.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -