Dorothy Devens Barnick, 89, of Pringle, died at the home of her daughter Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Kingston, the daughter of Nicholas Devens and Margaret Rood. Dorothy attended Pringle High School and later worked at General Cigar Co. She was a CNA at Leader Care nursing home in Kingston.

Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be lovingly missed.

She was preceded in death by various brothers and sisters; her husband, Frank Barnick; and loving pet, Webster.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Frank Barnick and wife, Elaine; son, Michael Barnick; daughter, Evelyn Williams and husband, Thomas; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Catherine McAuley House, 121 Church St., Plymouth.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville, www.russincares.com.


