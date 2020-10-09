Home

Services
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's of Czestochowa Church
1030 S. Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dougiallo
Dorothy Dougiallo


1933 - 2020
Dorothy Dougiallo Obituary

Dorothy Dougiallo, 86, formerly of Hunlock Creek, died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her daughter's home in Nanticoke, where she resided.

Dorothy was born on Oct. 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Martha Lisiewski and Walter Kusek.

She attended Harter High School.

Prior to retirement in 1992, she was employed by Wise Foods, Berwick, for 30 years.

In 1954, Dorothy married the love of her life, Nostic "Doug" Dougiallo, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage together.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends on beach vacations and Caribbean cruises. She enjoyed daily walks when her health permitted.

She was preceded in death by her husband; mother; and father; and sister, Bernadine Borland.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Marsha Richardson and her husband, Randy; granddaughter, Dina Becker; great-granddaughter, Gracie Becker; cousins, Roberta Helms; and Edward Semcheski; sister-in-law, Marie Shevock; goddaughter, Barbara DiGiovanni; godson, James Loskie; long-time friend, Jayne Kliamovich; her adopted family members, who she loved as her own, Kathy Hernandez, husband, Rogelio; Douglas Edwards, wife, Frances; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was truly grateful for her hospice care givers, Deanne, Joyce and Chelsea of Erwine's Health Care. She always told them how much she loved them.

Per Dorothy's request, there will be no calling hours. For those who wish to pay their respects, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 at St. Mary's of Czestochowa Church, 1030 S. Hanover St, Nanticoke, with the Rev. James Nash officiating.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Erwine Home Health & Hospice, 270 Pierce St. 101, Kingston, PA 18704.

To submit online condolences to Dorothy's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.


