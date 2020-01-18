Home

S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
Dorothy E. Belsky


1927 - 2020
Dorothy E. Belsky Obituary
Dorothy E. Belsky, 92, of Hanover Twp., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home.

Born March 24, 1927, in Hanover Twp., she was the daughter of the late Frank Gadomski and Stephanie Pomicter Gadomski. She was a graduate of Hanover High School.

Dorothy loved music, traveling and her trips to the casino. She loved her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael D. Belsky, who passed away in 1995; brothers, Frank, John and Daniel Gadomski; and sisters, Rita Gadomski and Gertrude Gush.

Surviving are her loving children, Michael Belsky and his wife, Mary, Lee Park, Mary Hunter, Edwardsville, Karen James and her husband, Terry, Oregon, David Belsky and his wife, Diane, Plains, Donald Belsky and his wife, Dianne, Womelsdorf, Dorothy L. Belsky, Hanover Twp., Bob Belsky and his wife, Monique, Egg Harbor, N.J., and Dennis Belsky, Plains Twp.; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Rev. Nathan King officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the Veteran's Affairs Hospital Activities Fund, c/o the Departments of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Voluntary Service Office, 1111 East End Blvd., Wilkes Barre, PA 18711.

To submit online condolences to Dorothy's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 18, 2020
