Dorothy E. Pugh, 80, of Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton.
Born Jan. 29, 1939, in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Rita lane Eldridge. Dorothy lived in Center Ossipee, N.H., prior to moving to the Nanticoke area in 1967. In addition to raising seven children, Dorothy was employed as a home health aide by Allied Services, Wilkes-Barre, until her retirement. She was the first recipient of the Allied Home Health Peer Recognition Program award for "bringing quality home." She went above and beyond caring for her patients and they were considered extended family to her.
The most important part of her life was God and the closeness of her family. Special memories include family cookouts, baseball games at the Riverlands, and taking her children on cruises to the Bahamas and another to Hawaii. A passion that Dottie shared with her daughters was making time-out dolls and she and one of the girls would take them to sell at the Marshall's Creek Flea Market every weekend. She was a long-standing member of Nebo Baptist Church, Nanticoke.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Thomas Judkins, Henry Pugh and Russell Covert; her beloved son, Thomas (Tex) Judkins in 2004; a grandson, Dale Klecha; great-grandsons, Aiden Thomas Lowe and Isaac Thomas Stoodley; and a brother, Tedd Eldridge and his wife, Arlene.
She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Charlotte Bloom (Wayne), Nancy Sarkowski (Jeff), Linda Loving and Susanne Klinger (Frank), all of Nanticoke; Janet Klecha (Ronald), Plymouth; and Roberta Perkowski (Robert), Ashley. She was loved by her 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Janet Welch (Dennis); brothers, Larry Eldridge (Sandra), Stanley Eldridge (Mary) and Alfred Eldridge (Myrtle); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke with the Rev. Timothy G. Hall, her pastor, officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.
Viewing and visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 15, 2019