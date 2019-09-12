|
Dorothy E. Richards, 78, of Pittston, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Pittston on Sept. 24, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Elwood C. Richards and Dorothy Tigue Richards.
She was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School and Pittston Hospital School of Nursing.
She retired from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., after many years of service. She was a loving sister, aunt and great-aunt and will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her nephew, Elwood "Woody" Richards.
Surviving are her brother, Elwood Richards and his wife, Shirley, Pittston; nieces, Ann DePetro and her husband, Tim, West Pittston; and Jody Richards, Pittston; great-nieces, Denise DePetro and Jaime, Karen and Cathy Richards; and cousin, Michael Tigue and his wife, Diane.
Funeral services were private, held at the convenience of the family and entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, Pittston.
To leave condolences, visit Dorothy's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 12, 2019