Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Hanover Green Cemetery
689 Main Road
Hanover , PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Widman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy E. Widman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy E. Widman Obituary

Dorothy E. Widman, 94, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing.

Dorothy was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Richard F. and Grace B. Evans Albrecht. She was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Class of 1943. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a salesperson by Woolworth's Department Store, Wilkes-Barre.

She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wilkes-Barre, where she was also an active member of the cookie baking group.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Widman, in 2013; infant daughter, Diane Widman; daughter, Debbie Widman; brother, Richard Albrecht; and sister, Ruth A. Albrecht.

Surviving are her son, Ronald Widman and his wife, Debbie, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; grandchildren, Douglas and Kristen Widman; sisters, Lois Albrecht, Wilkes-Barre; and Carol Dobbs, Hanover Twp.; and nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Hanover Green Cemetery, 689 Main Road, Hanover Twp. The Rev. Mary E. Laufer will officiate.

There will be no public calling hours.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -