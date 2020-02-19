Home

Dorothy Evanko

Dorothy Evanko Obituary
Dorothy Evanko, 87, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Partridge-Tippett Nursing Facility of the Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp., where she had been a resident for the past seven years.

Born Feb. 6, 1933, in Nanticoke, Dorothy was the daughter of the late John and Veronica Pelehach Hudak, and she attended Nanticoke High School.

Prior to her retirement, Dorothy was employed in the dietary department of Birchwood Nursing Home, Nanticoke.

Dorothy was a past member of the former St. Joseph's Church, Nanticoke, and following the consolidation of her church, she became a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, on Aug. 13, 2003.

Presently surviving are her daughter, Lisa Mierzwa and her husband, Paul, Kingston; and her granddaughter, Marlee.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51 West Green St., Nanticoke, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. in St. Faustina Parish, 520 Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Richard E. Fox officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Nanticoke.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for Dorothy's viewing from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 19, 2020
