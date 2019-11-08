Home

Dorothy Frances Yurkowski Cragle, 87, accepted her call home to heaven by her Lord on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Formerly of Nanticoke, Dorothy moved to Fredericksburg, Va., in 2015 to live closer to her only daughter, Diane Bukoski Eskey, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life is being planned for her Pennsylvania family and friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at West Side Playground Community Center, Nanticoke.

Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 8, 2019
