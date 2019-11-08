|
|
Dorothy Frances Yurkowski Cragle, 87, accepted her call home to heaven by her Lord on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Formerly of Nanticoke, Dorothy moved to Fredericksburg, Va., in 2015 to live closer to her only daughter, Diane Bukoski Eskey, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life is being planned for her Pennsylvania family and friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at West Side Playground Community Center, Nanticoke.
Please refer to Found & Sons Funeral Home website at www.foundandsons.com/obituaries/Dorothy-Cragle/ for condolences, obituary and any other details.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 8, 2019