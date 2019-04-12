Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy F. Davis. View Sign

Dorothy F. Davis, 94, of Hanover Twp., passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Marie (Lick) Leedock.



Dorothy was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1943, and was a life member of St. Aloysius Church, Hanover Twp.



Dorothy and her husband loved dancing at "The Wheel" and belonged to the Big Band Society for 14 years. Dorothy also loved to travel, visiting Germany, Brussels, Austria, Yugoslavia, Italy, Greece, Spain and France. Crocheting was also a hobby of Dorothy's. She loved making beautiful afghans for all of her friends and relatives.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Tom Davis on July 25, 2013, and her brother, Benjamin Leedock.



Surviving are her four children, William Davis and his wife, Jody, Wilkes-Barre; Thomas Davis and his wife, Susan, Kingston; Christine Kurash and her husband, Todd, Wilkes-Barre; and Deborah Davis, Palm Beach, Fla.; five grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, Kaila, Kyle and Koel, whom she loved dearly; sister, Barbara Peggs, Wilkes-Barre; and her caregivers, Maria and Nina, whom she loved.



The funeral will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 143 W. Division St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



For information, or to leave Dorothy's family a message of condolence, please visit

20 South Main Street

Plains , PA 18705

