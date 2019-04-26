Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home 1442 Wyoming Ave Forty Fort , PA 18704 (570)-287-8541 Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home 1442 Wyoming Ave Forty Fort , PA 18704 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home 1442 Wyoming Ave Forty Fort , PA 18704 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy F. Mugford, 86, a resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life to rejoin her husband, Carl, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Highland Park Senior Living, Wilkes-Barre Twp.



Her beloved husband was the late Carl W. "Muggy" Mugford, who passed away March 6, 2019. Together, Carl and Dorothy shared 65 wonderful years of marriage.



Born May 25, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, Dorothy was the daughter of the late James Morris Sr. and Josephine Habblett Morris Miller.



Raised in Wilkes-Barre, Dorothy was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School and she went on to further her education at the former Wilkes-Barre Business College, where she earned her associate's degree in business.



Dorothy was renowned for her expertise in hotel sales and marketing, and her career in the hospitality industry spanned more than 30 years.



Prior to her retirement at the age of 80, she was employed as the corporate sales/association manager by the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center at their former location on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.



In her earlier years, she was employed as the teen board fashion coordinator by the former Pomeroy's Department Store, Wilkes-Barre; and was also employed by the former Pennsylvania Gas and Water Company, Wilkes-Barre; and Cox Broadcasting, Atlanta, Ga.



Active within the community, Dorothy served as the managing director of the North East/Central Pennsylvania Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association, and also sat on the board of directors for the Women's Organization of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, she was instrumental in bringing the National Holstein Convention and the Great American Race to Wilkes-Barre.



Dorothy was recognized by Cambridge Who's Who for her dedication, leadership and excellence in all aspects of hospitality, and was also the recipient of the North American Networking Award from the Sheraton Corporation.



Personally, Dorothy loved socializing with her family and her vast network of friends and gardening around her home.



In addition to her parents, James and Josephine, and her husband, Carl, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Edgar Morris and James Morris Jr.; and her stepfather, Dr. Cletus W. Miller.



Dorothy is survived by John Yarosz; her niece, Carol Ragugini and her son, Jesse; her niece, Diane Peck and her husband, Michael, and their children, Andy and Allison; her nephew, Jimmy Morris and his wife, Dorothy, and their daughter, Jennifer; her nephews, Jay and Allen Mugford; and her nieces, Candy Briggs, Carol True, and Claudia Hadden.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy's viewing which will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



Dorothy's funeral service will be celebrated 11 a.m. by the Rev. Father Charles Warwick. A luncheon will follow at The Westmoreland Club, Wilkes-Barre.



Interment will privately follow the funeral service in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Trucksville.



For information or to send Dorothy's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website,



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Dorothy's memory, to the United Way of the Wyoming Valley, 100 N. Pennsylvania Ave., 2nd Floor, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

