Dorothy G. Nemetz, 85, of Courtdale, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Edwardsville, daughter of the late Frank and Rose Romanchick Gronchick. She was a graduate of Edwardsville High School and retired from the Social Security Administration.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George William Nemetz Jr.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Gary Nemetz, Sweet Valley; and Mark Nemetz, Hanover Twp.; brother, Frank Gronchick, Hanover Twp.
The funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 Tuesday. Interment will be in St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 15, 2019