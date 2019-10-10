|
Dorothy G. "Dottie" Yurkowski, 80, formerly of Englewood Terrace, Forty Fort, passed into eternal life on Monday morning, Oct. 7, 2019, at UNC REX Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center, Raleigh, N.C., where she resided for the past two years.
Her beloved husband was the late Stanley P. Yurkowski, who passed away Jan. 4, 2003. Stanley and Dottie were blessed to share 27 beautiful years of marriage.
Born July 13, 1939, in Swoyersville, Dorothy was one of two children born to the late John J. Gavlick and Josephine Blockis Gavlick.
Raised in Swoyersville, Dottie was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1957. She then went on to graduate from the former Bradford Academy of Hair and Cosmetology, Wilkes-Barre.
For many years, Dottie worked alongside her mother, Josephine, at their family salon, Gavlick's Beauty Salon, formerly located on Watkins Street, Swoyersville. After her marriage to her beloved husband, Stanley, she devoted her life to being a loving homemaker to her family.
A faithful Catholic, Dottie was a life member of the former St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Swoyersville. Following the consolidation of her church, she became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.
In addition to her parents, John and Josephine Gavlick, and her husband, Stanley, Dottie was preceded in death by her brother, John Gavlick.
Dottie is survived by her loving sons, Charles Washko and his wife, Mary, Spartanburg, S.C.; and Patrick Washko and his wife, Dawn, Raleigh, N.C.; and her three beloved grandchildren, Hannah, Isabel and Rachel.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, her pastor, officiating.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Family and friends are invited to attend Dottie's viewing which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 10, 2019