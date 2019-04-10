Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy H. Sheloski Stock. View Sign

Dorothy H. Sheloski Stock, 89, went into the hands of the Lord on Monday, April 8, 2019.



Born Dec. 26, 1929, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Caroline Swedras Sheloski.



Dorothy was a 1947 graduate of Plymouth High School. She was employed for most of her working life as a cake decorator by Old River Road Bakery, Wilkes-Barre.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Susan Gaylets, and siblings, Caroline Waters, Stanley and Frank Sheloski and Marcela Taylor.



Surviving are her children, Dorothy and husband, William Metzger, Fairfield; William and wife, Lael Stock, Paulsbo, Wash.; Catherine Stock, Kingston; Mary and husband, Ethan Hokit, Sugar Land, Texas; Ruthy Stock and husband, Walt Nowicki, Drums; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Claypool, La Mesa, Calif.



Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



Viewing hours will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. in the funeral home at the conclusion of viewing hours. The Rev. James Quinn, pastor of Bennett Presbyterian Church, Luzerne, will officiate the services.



Graveside interment services will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.



700 S. Twp. Blvd.

Pittston Twp. , PA 18640

