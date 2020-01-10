|
Dorothy Holtzer, from Laurel Run/Bear Creek and originally from New York City, passed away on Christmas day, Dec. 25, 2019.
She was a graduate of NYU with a bachelor's and master's degree in education.
She was a teacher in Great Neck Public School for 25 years. She took early retirement and was the president of PC Data Centers that opened in New York City on Park Avenue South in 1984. In 1989, PC Data Centers expanded to Wilkes-Barre, where it exists today on Public Square in the Luzerne Bank Building.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mildred; and three sisters, Jeanie, Evelyn and Mickey; and brother-in-law, Giuseppe.
She is survived by her niece, Susan and husband, James, Virginia; and very dear friends and business partners, Lynn and Bill; and close friends, Pat, Buster and Pastor Dan.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Back-Mountain Harvest Assembly officiated by the Rev. Dan Miller, pastor. Burial of remains will take place at the mausoleum in National Memorial Park Cemetery at Falls Church, Va., next to her sister, Mickey; and dear friend, Joan Cosgrove.
Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 10, 2020