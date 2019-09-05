|
|
Mrs. Dorothy J. Benson Teller, 89, a life resident of the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life early the morning of Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, while in the care of Residential Hospice inpatient unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born Sept. 4, 1929, she was a daughter to the late John and Catherine Stancavage Benson. Educated in the city schools, she was a graduate of the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.
Until her retirement, Mrs. Teller worked at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, prior to its merger, as one of the best housekeepers they had to date. She always took pride in her work and made many friends and acquaintances during her tenure there.
A devout Catholic, she was a member of the Parish of Saint Andre Bessette, North Wilkes-Barre and is remembered as being a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her adoring family. She will be greatly missed by all those she touched in this life.
In her spare time, Mrs. Teller was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and always looked forward to the family's annual Crabfeast, bringing the generations together from near and far, as seen in her photo.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Benjamin Teller, in 1998; brother, James; sister, Catherine; and most recently by a son-in-law, Mr. William Beadling, in 2016.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Patricia Beadling, Malvern; Michael Teller and his wife, Merry, Hernando, Fla.; William Teller, at home; Edward Teller and his wife, Jean Ann, Ocala, Fla.; Pamela Rubinstein and her husband, David, Nanticoke; and Stephen Teller and his wife, Ana, Lutz, Fla.; grandchildren, Richard (Sarah) Hudak; Stacey (Josh) Horton; Erin Hontz; Dana Teller; Miles (Keleigh) Teller; Nicole Teller; Lauren Teller; Crystie Teller; Melissa (Duane) Sprau; Hannah Loeffler; Tori (Mike) Kivak; Jillian Rubinstein; Ben Rubinstein; Nicholas Teller and Archie Teller; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mrs. Florence Check, North Wilkes-Barre; Mrs. Ruth Brannigan, of Wilkes-Barre; Mrs. Jennie Ardo, Pittston; Mr. John Benson and his wife, Ann Marie, Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear friends.
Dorothy's family would like to gratefully acknowledge the care and compassion shown their mother by the P.C.U. staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center as well as the staff of Residential Hospice in her final days.
Funeral services for Mrs. Teller will be conducted Saturday with her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Parish of St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Monsignor John J. Sempa, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, will serve as celebrant and homilist.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to join the Teller family for visitation and shared remembrances from 10 a.m. until the Mass Saturday directly in church.
The family would be humbled if those wishing to send a monetary contribution in their mother's memory, kindly give consideration to Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, 25 Church St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
To share words of comfort, a fond remembrance of Dorothy or for directions to church, please visit our family's website at www.johnvmorrisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 5, 2019